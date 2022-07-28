Eleven years after the Illinois Department of Transportation fired John E. Stewart Jr. and he accused the agency of racial discrimination, the Illinois Human Rights Commission ordered IDOT to reinstate him as an emergency traffic patrolman based in Bridgeport and provide $269,180 in backpay — calculated without any of the salary increases and overtime that southside ETPs received from 2007 to 2018.The unanimous part of the Illinois Appellate Court’s decision was that the commission abused its discretion by basing the …