A fellow named Jones electronically deposited a $990 paycheck from Propane Pete LLC into his account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Nov. 2, 2020 and — four hours later — allegedly cashed the paper check at Western & Lake Check Cashers. With Jones “long gone,” Propane Pete faced double liability for the check after “duplicate presentment.” It is a recurring problem under the “Check Clearing for the 21st Century Act” and Uniform Commercial Code. The “Check 21 Act” authorized NFCU to print a “substitute” for Propane Pete …