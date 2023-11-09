Granting South Capitol Bridgebuilders’ request for summary judgment in a District of Columbia coverage case about a “builders risk policy” that was governed by Illinois law, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ordered Lexington Insurance Co. to reimburse its insured for the cost of repairing defects — caused by SCB’s deficient workmanship — in the supporting structures of the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.Completed in 2021, the arch bridge spans the Anacostia River in D.C. During construction, SCB reportedly …