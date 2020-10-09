Highlighting the longstanding split on the correct burden of proof for fraud claims, Metropolitan Capital Bank and Zvi Feiner each had two Illinois Appellate Court opinions supporting their positions in the bank’s appeal from a judgment for Feiner in a case where the bank alleged he misrepresented that the collateral he proffered as security for modifying a $4.5 million loan was unencumbered.The dueling decisions prompted the drafting committee for instructions in civil cases to prepare two alternatives for fraud claims …