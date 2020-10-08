Christopher Whetstone was the only African American in the courtroom when he was tried on a first-degree murder charge in Kane County. Trying to combat implicit bias, his lawyer started voir dire by asking about the racial diversity of a potential juror’s neighborhood. And the attorney wanted the judge to give the instruction on implicit bias used in California. But the judge — concluding that race wasn’t an issue in the case because the alleged victim was biracial — sustained an objection to the inquiry and declined to …