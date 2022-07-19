Guessing wrong about whether their upstairs neighbors in a two-unit condominium had an implied easement that reached down into their basement, Gherasim and Lidia Stoia were hit with a permanent injunction.In addition, the couple was ordered to pay punitive damages of $2,500 for trespass to chattel — plus $19,500 in attorney fees as part of the exemplary award — after removing a furnace, hot water heater and electrical panel that serviced Daniel and Cornelia Cusniriuc’s second floor condo.On appeal, the …