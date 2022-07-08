With a close look at an Illinois anti-indemnification statute — Sec. 18c-4105(a) of the Vehicle Code — U.S. District Court Judge Steven C. Seeger explained that the indemnification provision in a broker-carrier agreement between Coyote Logistics and Bajan Enterprise is so extensive it “goes off the rails and runs into trouble.” Coyote, a freight broker, arranged for Bajan to haul $88,660 of cheese owned by Publix Super Market from Tennessee to Florida. An accident destroyed the entire load, and Publix deducted the loss …