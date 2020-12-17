Meadoworks LLC relied on an independent duty exception to the economic loss doctrine in asking U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen to reconsider a ruling that dismissed its conversion claim against Linear Mold & Engineering.Linear agreed to buy $1,305,000 in plastic injection molding equipment from Meadoworks — with $5,000 paid immediately and $1.3 million due in 30 days — and lease the facility where the assets were located. Although the contract (referred to as the “$1.305M agreement”) reportedly said Linear couldn’t …