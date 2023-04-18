Four of the five justices on the Indiana Supreme Court concluded that Star Financial Group wasn’t entitled to enforce the arbitration agreement it added to Cliff and Wendy Decker’s checking account agreement — because the contract’s change-of-terms clause only applies to revised “terms,” not entirely new provisions, and “words matter.” The fifth justice reached the same result for a different reason.Star Financial included the new arbitration agreement — with a no-class-action provision — as part of an online monthly …