The reasoning differed, but Wisconsin and Indiana credit unions got the same answer Oct. 24 when they asked courts to enforce arbitration provisions they added to preexisting account agreements. The answer was no. In Pruett v. WESTconsin Credit Union, No. 2022AP887 (Oct. 24, 2023), the Wisconsin Court of Appeals concluded that WCU’s contractual authority to change the terms of Jeffery Pruett’s account agreement did not permit addition of an arbitration provision — because it “contained new terms that the parties did not …