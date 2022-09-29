Details from an insider solidified a False Claims Act complaint against Abbott Laboratories and two of its subsidiaries for marketing maneuvers with doctors that allegedly violated the Anti-Kickback Statute.Federal healthcare programs allegedly paid “thousands of false claims” for transcatheter mitral valve repairs, or TMVRs, using Abbott’s MitraClip, because of the scheme. Called “the MC device,” it is used for fixing leaky cardiac plumbing without open-heart surgery.The relator was a Delaware limited liability company …