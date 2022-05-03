James Campbell’s pro se complaint against a mold inspection company alleged “professional negligence,” and a federal judge in Minnesota acknowledged that “there does not seem to be any authority strictly limiting professional negligence claims to certain professionals.”But persuaded by a case about alleged malpractice by a computer consultant, U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud concluded that the Minnesota high court wouldn’t authorize professional negligence claims against mold inspectors. Campbell v. Mold Inspection …