Cook Au Vin LLC alleged Mid-Century Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Farmers Insurance Group, violated the Illinois eavesdropping statute by automatically recording an adjuster’s call to its attorney.The same day the lawyer submitted a claim on behalf of Cook, an adjuster called, asked for the attorney, identified herself, waited for him to get his notes, provided her name and phone number, and disclosed that the call was being recorded “for customer service purposes.”He said he’d prefer that the call not be recorded; she …