GEICO Casualty Co. compensated Nathan Sigler for the total loss of his Dodge Ram, but because he didn’t replace the insured vehicle, GEICO refused to pay him for the sales tax, title fee and tag transfer expense he would have incurred to buy or lease another ride. Sigler countered with a class action complaint that relied on portions of the insurance policy that said GEICO’s limit of liability for the loss was the “actual cash value of the property” and defined ACV as “the replacement cost of the auto or property less depreciation or betterment.” This, Sigler concluded, obligated GEICO to pay all replacement costs — including taxes and fees — even if there was no replacement. Affirming an order that tossed the lawsuit, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained that Sigler’s argument “misconstrues a limitation on liability as a promise to pay.” Sigler v. GEICO Casualty Co., No. 19-2272 (July 24, 2020).