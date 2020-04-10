Declining to treat real estate developer Frank Martin Paris Jr.’s conduct as “friendly contempt” in an extremely acrimonious divorce case where a Cook County judge held Martin in indirect civil contempt and jailed him until he paid $550,000 in interim fees, the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed the contempt order — despite handing Martin a victory on his objection to being forced to pay $290,000 in interim fees to his own attorneys and expert witness — because “the record shows that Martin had no more compelling justification for failing to garner” the remaining amount “beyond his disinclination to pay it.”

In re Marriage of Paris, 2020 IL App (1st) 181116 (January 30).

Married for 14 years, Martin and Kerry Paris had seven children — ranging in age from two to 12 — when Kerry petitioned for dissolution of the marriage and requested an award of interim fees under Section 501(c–1) of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act.

On August 8, 2017, the trial judge ruled that interim fees would be allocated from a $750,000 fund, with $200,000 coming from equity in the marital residence and $550,000 from Martin. The order allocated $200,000 to Kerry’s lawyers (Stein & Stein); $150,000 to her financial expert (Stout Risius Ross LLC); $200,000 to Martin’s attorneys (Rosenfeld Hafron Shapiro & Farmer); $90,000 to his expert (Jeffrey Brend); and $25,000 to the children’s representative (Howard Rosenberg).

A few months before the August 2017 hearing, the Rosenfeld firm moved to withdraw as Martin’s counsel, but the firm dropped the request a day later.

Martin posted a $550,000 appeal bond and the appellate court stayed the contempt order.

On appeal, Martin argued that (1) the Aug. 8 order was defective because it didn’t include express findings on the factors listed in Section 501(c–1) of the dissolution act; (2) the judge erred in concluding he had the financial ability to pay $550,000; (3) the interim awards to his attorneys and expert were improper because the Rosenfeld firm still represented him at the hearing and it hadn’t filed a petition for fees; (4) the award to Stein & Stein was improper because the firm no longer represented Kerry.

Although the appellate court agreed with Martin’s argument about the interim fees for the Rosenfeld firm and Brend, Justice Robert E. Gordon’s specially concurring opinion noted that “the Rosenfeld firm can still prepare a petition for fees and costs and present it to the trial court to comply with existing Illinois law, and the trial court will then rule on the petition.”

Here are highlights of Justice Bertina E. Lampkin’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Martin’s ability to pay fees and costs

Martin argues the trial court erred as a matter of law in its August 8, 2017, order that required him to pay $550,000 in attorney fees and costs because the trial court failed to make a specific finding, either orally during the hearing or in its written order, that Martin had the ability to obtain that amount from any source.

Section 501(c-1)(3) provides, in pertinent part: “the court . . . Shall assess an interim award against an opposing party in an amount necessary to enable the petitioning party to participate adequately in the litigation, upon findings that the party from whom attorney’s fees and costs are sought has the financial ability to pay reasonable amounts and that the party seeking attorney’s fees and costs lacks sufficient access to assets or income to pay reasonable amounts.”

The plain language of Section 501(c-1)(3) does not require the court to expressly set forth specific findings in an order allocating interim fees and costs; it simply states that one action of the court — assessing an interim fee award — is triggered by the other. The court found that the opposing party has the ability to pay reasonable attorney fees and costs and the petitioner does not. The trial court’s findings regarding the parties’ ability to pay reasonable fees are inherent in the court’s order assessing those fees.

If the legislature had intended to require the trial court to make an express factual finding of a party’s ability to pay an interim fee award pursuant to Section 501(c-1)(3), then the legislature would have enacted a provision similar to Section 504(b-2)(1), which provides that in cases “involving the issue of maintenance, the court shall make specific findings of fact” and “shall state its reasoning for awarding or not awarding maintenance and shall include references to each relevant factor set forth in subsection (a) of this section.”

The legislature easily could have required specific findings of fact and stated reasons for Section 501(c-1)(3) interim fee awards, but it did not do so. An elementary rule of construction is that when the legislature uses certain words in one instance and different words in another, it intends a different meaning.

Accordingly, we reject Martin’s assertion that the court’s interim fee award is reversible as a matter of law.

Interim fees and the non-petitioning party

Martin argues the trial court erred by allocating interim fees and costs to his attorney, Rosenfeld, and expert witness, Brend, because Martin was the opposing party to Kerry’s fee petition and Section 501(c-1) limits interim fee awards to petitioning parties.

An attorney cannot file a petition for setting final fees and costs against the attorney’s own client unless that attorney has been granted leave to withdraw as counsel of record or has filed a motion for leave to withdraw as counsel. Section 508(a), (c)(1).

At the August 8, 2017, interim fee hearing, Rosenfeld had not been granted leave to withdraw as Martin’s counsel and had previously withdrawn its March 2017 motion to withdraw as Martin’s counsel.

Based on the plain language and clear provisions of the act, we conclude the trial court erred when it allocated interim attorney fees to Rosenfeld and costs to Brend.

Although we reverse the portion of the court’s August 8, 2017, interim fee order that allocated attorney fees to Rosenfeld and costs to Brend, we reject Martin’s assertion that the interim fee order should be vacated because Stein is no longer Kerry’s counsel of record in the dissolution proceeding.

Martin fails to cite any relevant authority to support this proposition and thus has forfeited review of this claim. Martin’s forfeiture aside, Section 501(c-1) defines interim attorney’s fees and costs as “attorney’s fees and costs assessed from time to time while a case is pending, in favor of the petitioning party’s current counsel.”

Stein was Kerry’s current counsel when she filed her petition and the trial court allocated attorney fees and costs in the August 8, 2017, order. The issue of Kerry’s standing to pursue a claim for the interim fees and costs she incurred through Stein is determined as of when her claim was brought. Accordingly, Stein’s subsequent withdrawal as Kerry’s counsel does not affect the validity of the court’s allocation of fees to Stein.

Indirect civil contempt

Martin argues the trial court erred when it held him in indirect civil contempt.

The applicable law is clear: “The existence of an order of the court and proof of willful disobedience of that order are essential to any finding of indirect contempt. The burden rests upon the alleged contemnor to show that noncompliance was not willful and contumacious and that he or she has a valid excuse for failure to follow the court order. Whether a party is guilty of contempt is a question of fact for the trial court, and its decision will not be disturbed on appeal unless it is against the manifest weight of the evidence or the record reflects an abuse of discretion.” In re Marriage of Spent, 342 Ill. App. 3d 643 (2003).

Martin’s failure to pay interim attorney fees as ordered was prima facie evidence of contempt. Once that prima facie case was shown, Martin had the burden “to prove that the failure to make payments was not willful or contumacious and that there exists a valid excuse for his failure to pay.” In re Marriage of Barile, 385 Ill. App. 3d 752 (2008). The financial inability to comply with a court order “must be shown by definite and explicit evidence.” In re Marriage of Petersen, 319 Ill. App. 3d 325 (2001).

The record supports the trial court’s finding that Martin failed to show he lacked the financial ability or access to assets or income to pay reasonable attorney fees and costs.

“Exposing one’s self to a finding of contempt is an appropriate method of testing the validity of a court order,” and a refusal to comply with the court’s order may constitute a good faith effort to secure an interpretation of an issue without direct precedent. In re Marriage of Beyer, 324 Ill. App. 3d 305 (2001). However, the “act does not allow for parties to generally test the validity of interim fee awards under the guise of a ‘friendly contempt’ merely because the party does not agree with the award.” In re Marriage of Levinson, 2013 IL App (1st) 121696.

The record shows that Martin had no more compelling justification for failing to garner the ordered interim fee beyond his disinclination to pay it.

The manifest weight of the evidence supports the trial court’s finding that Martin’s conduct was willful, contumacious and knowing. Accordingly, we conclude that the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it held Martin in contempt for failing to comply with the interim fee order.