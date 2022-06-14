(This is part two of a three-part series on Jarkesy vs. SEC. Part one published Tuesday and part three will publish Thursday.)Section 929P(a) of the Dodd-Frank Act gave the Securities and Exchange Commission the option of pursuing its securities fraud claims against George Jarkesy and Patriot28 LLC in administrative proceedings or in court.It opted to keep the case in-house, and — acting as prosecutor and judge — the SEC handed itself a big victory, with a decision imposing a $300,000 penalty, commanding the …