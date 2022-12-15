Concurring in a decision by the Texas Supreme Court to pass on reviewing a case that was dismissed because of what looked like “an inadvertent technical mistake,” Justice Evan A. Young provided a fascinating look at the rigid common law procedural rules — where “the slightest pleading defect could prove fatal.” That includes a 1581 case that Sir Edward Coke won by spotting a pleading error that is “almost too arcane to believe.”The complaint against Coke’s client, a vicar, was based on a 1378 statute that had been …