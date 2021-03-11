The original defendants listed in Joshua Headrick’s excessive force complaint were Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown and several “John Does.” After the two-year statute of limitations expired, Headrick submitted an amended complaint naming Matthew Terrence Wise as the officer who allegedly injured him in the county jail. Requesting summary judgment, Wise argued the revised pleading did not involve “a mistake concerning the proper party’s identity” that could justify relation-back based on Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 15 …