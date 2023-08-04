Edward Shohat, a “well respected” Miami attorney, wasn’t disqualified from representing Luis Fernando Vuteff in a criminal case because of an ethical obligation to a former client under the Rules of Professional Conduct.The problem was an “implied fiduciary duty” created by a joint defense agreement between Shohat’s former client, Adolfo Ledo Nass, and Adolfo’s brother, Alvaro Ledo Nass.The brothers were referred to anonymously in a 2018 criminal complaint about an alleged conspiracy to embezzle “hundreds of millions of …