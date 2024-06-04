Daniel’s Law — enacted by New Jersey legislators four months after a disgruntled attorney found U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ address on the internet, went to her house, shot and killed her son Daniel Anderl and severely wounded her husband — provides judges, prosecutors and police officers with a remedy against persons who, after receiving notice of a privacy request, disclose their home addresses or unpublished home telephone numbers.Charles Kratovil, a journalist who writes for New Brunswick Today, launched a …