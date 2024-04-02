In a mortgage foreclosure case filed by a bank that admittedly failed to provide the disclosures required by the Truth in Lending Act, the bank argued this consumer protection statute didn’t apply because the loan documents expressly labeled it as a “commercial” transaction. Michael and Monica Bordick borrowed $378,698 from Franklin Savings Bank. The loan was secured by a hunting cabin they built on real estate they leased in Maine. Like a mobile home, the cabin was considered personal property under Maine law. When they …