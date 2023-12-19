Highlighting the need for amending the Communications Decency Act to strengthen protections for children, a federal judge in California ruled that Sec. 230 of the CDA blocked some of the design-defect and failure-to-warn claims in hundreds of lawsuits against Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat that were consolidated in the multidistrict Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation. Section 230(c)(1) says: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be …