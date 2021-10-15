A federal judge in Indiana ruled that the Rooker-Feldman doctrine blocked Jose Andrade’s civil rights complaint against the City of Hammond because he had already lost a state-court case that was “inextricably intertwined” with the federal litigation. That seemed sensible because both cases involved a decision by Hammond’s Board of Public Works and Safety that ordered Andrade to fix or vacate four of the five units in his apartment building. But the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed — because the federal complaint …