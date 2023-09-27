In a case about a squeeze-out merger that presented what a Delaware chancellor called an “undertheorized” issue about officer duties and a “conundrum” about competing obligations, the minority owners of a Delaware limited liability company sued three of the LLCs’ officers.Although the plaintiffs got $34 million for their units in Washington Prime Group, they submitted what Chancellor J. Travis Laster called credible evidence supporting “much higher valuations.” Washington Prime was a publicly traded Indiana corporation …