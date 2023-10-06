President Joe Biden signed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act on March 3, 2022. A few months later, Eniola Famuyide, alleging she was harassed and raped by a co-worker at Chipotle Mexican Grill in November 2021, sued the company in July 2022.Focusing on the date of the attack, Chipotle argued it was entitled to an order compelling Famuyide to arbitrate her claim under an agreement she signed when she started working for the company.The EFAA gives plaintiffs with “a sexual harassment …