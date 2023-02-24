A federal judge in Nebraska relied on an extensive set of standards developed by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals when deciding whether to grant a request for appointment of a neutral expert, under Federal Rule of Evidence 706, in a class action against a trucking company.The plaintiffs won summary judgment on liability for one of their claims about unpaid wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act; but a report from their damages expert was knocked out as tardy under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 37(c)(1), leaving …