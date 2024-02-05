A U.S. trustee’s objection to Gloria Jean Hamilton’s petition for a discharge of her debts under Chapter 7 presented what a bankruptcy judge in Ohio called a “much debated” dispute, with “many well written and reasoned opinions on both sides,” about “the treatment of social security income in bankruptcy, particularly in the context of whether social security income should be considered when determining if a debtor is entitled to bankruptcy relief.”The precise question in Hamilton’s case was whether, “when analyzing a …