A fight between Jonathan H. Paul and Rockpoint Group about his share of a $450 million transaction was supposed to be resolved by a hybrid between the traditional appraisal process and baseball arbitration — with a “settlement appraiser” picking one of the “party appraisals” — but a Delaware chancellor had to umpire a preliminary dispute about the authority of the party appraisers.There was a high-stakes disagreement about which version of the company’s operating agreement applied. Rockpoint’s appraiser concluded Paul was …