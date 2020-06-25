Spotting an issue missed by the litigants when “Equity Trust Co. Custodian f/b/o Jeffrey M. Wagner IRA” relied on diversity jurisdiction to sue Windwrap LLC in the Northern District of Illinois and Windwrap countered with a motion to dismiss that argued they weren’t “citizens of different states,” as required by 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1332(a)(1), U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold considered whether a self-directed Individual Retirement Account is a juridical entity that can sue and has citizenship under Section 1332.

As an LLC, Windwrap’s citizenship was based on the citizenship of its members. And because Jeffrey M. Wagner — one of Windwrap’s three members — was a citizen of Illinois, Windwrap was a citizen of the Land of Lincoln.

Under Section 1332(c)(1), Equity Trust was a citizen of South Dakota (where it was chartered) and Ohio (where it had its principal place of business). But Windwrap argued Wagner was the real party in interest and that, as a result, both litigants were Illinois citizens.

Documents in the record established that Equity Trust acted as custodian for Wagner’s self-directed IRA and authorized him to use its name in suing Windwrap.

Even if Equity Trust “had a genuine interest in the suit,” Pacold explained, it “would be suing purely as a custodian, in a nominal or representative capacity.” This meant, “for purposes of diversity jurisdiction, the court considers the citizenship of the person or entity represented by Equity Trust Co., rather than the citizenship of Equity Trust Co. itself.”

But was Equity Trust acting on behalf of Wagner’s self-directed IRA, as a distinct legal entity, or on behalf of Wagner himself?

There is authority for the proposition that, “Unlike a trust or a business entity, a self-directed IRA is not a legal entity that is distinct from its owner. Rather, it is more akin to property such as a bank account.” Brady v. Park, 2019 UT 16.

Dismissing the case for lack of subject matter jurisdiction — without having to rule on the status of self-directed IRAs — Pacold explained:

“Assuming that the self-directed IRA can sue and be sued and has citizenship, the IRA would take Wagner’s citizenship, so both Wagner and the IRA would be citizens of Illinois.” Equity Trust Co. v. Windwrap LLC, No. 19 C 03048 (March 26, 2020).

Here are highlights of Pacold’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained in CCC Information Services v. American Salvage Pool Association, 230 F.3d 342 (2000):

“Ordinarily, we look only to the citizenship of the named parties and not to the citizenship of the persons being represented by a named party in order to determine whether complete diversity exists. This is the general rule for corporations as well as natural persons. See 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1332(c)(1). With certain exceptions that are not relevant here, that section provides that a corporation is deemed a citizen of the state in which it was incorporated and of the state where it has its principal place of business.”

CCC continued, however, that “a corollary of the general rule we just stated is that the citizenship of the real party in interest is determinative when deciding whether the district court has diversity jurisdiction. This is because a party who has no real interest in the outcome of the litigation should not be able to use its citizenship to transform a local controversy into a federal case.” Id. (citing cases including Navarro Savings Association v. Lee, 446 U.S. 458 (1980)).

As Navarro put it: “The ‘citizens’ upon whose diversity a plaintiff grounds jurisdiction must be real and substantial parties to the controversy. Thus, a federal court must disregard nominal or formal parties and rest jurisdiction only upon the citizenship of real parties to the controversy.”

CCC followed two other 7th Circuit cases, Northern Trust Co. v. Bunge Corp., 899 F.2d 591 (7th Cir. 1990), and National Association of Realtors v. National Real Estate Association, 894 F.2d 937 (7th Cir. 1990), applying similar principles.

As Northern Trust explained: “In the eyes of the law a person who sues or is sued in a representative capacity is distinct from that person in his individual capacity. This is no less true where the ‘person’ suing is a corporation. Accordingly, the fact that the Northern Trust Co., an Illinois corporation, is deemed a citizen of Illinois for diversity purposes in suits affecting the interests of its own shareholders does not mean that it will be deemed a citizen of Illinois in its capacity as an agent representing the interests of others.”

The 7th Circuit concluded that “in its capacity as a representative, Northern has no property interest of its own at stake.” Thus, jurisdiction turned on whether individual stock sellers represented by Northern met the citizenship and amount in controversy requirements.

From the record, it appears that Equity Trust Co. is a purely passive custodian of Wagner’s self-directed IRA, not a fiduciary; that Wagner has no authority to enter into transactions on behalf of Equity Trust Co. itself (as opposed to his self-directed IRA that Equity Trust Co. holds as a passive custodian); that Wagner alone, not Equity Trust Co., controls investments of the assets in his self-directed IRA; and that Wagner sought and received authorization from Equity Trust Co. to use the name “Equity Trust Co. Custodian f/b/o Jeffrey M. Wagner I.R.A.” to enter into transactions using the assets in his self-directed IRA and to enforce the relevant contracts through this lawsuit.

It is also apparent from Wagner’s affidavit that Wagner, not Equity Trust Co., controls this litigation. A review of the relief sought in the complaint also shows that the relief would benefit not Equity Trust Co. or its shareholders, but Wagner and his IRA.

As in Northern Trust and the other cases cited above, no property interest of Equity Trust Co. itself, or its shareholders, is at issue. This lawsuit was filed to protect the funds in Wagner’s IRA — it was not brought to benefit Equity Trust Co. or its shareholders.

Even if Equity Trust Co., rather than Wagner or Wagner’s self-directed IRA, had a genuine interest in the suit, Equity Trust Co. would be suing purely as a custodian, in a nominal or representative capacity. Describing Equity Trust Co. as “suing,” even as a representative, does not seem accurate, given its lack of involvement in the litigation.

But even assuming that Equity Trust Co. is in fact suing in a representative capacity, then for purposes of diversity jurisdiction, the court considers the citizenship of the person or entity represented by Equity Trust Co., rather than the citizenship of Equity Trust Co. itself.

That means considering the citizenship of the Wagner self-directed IRA or Wagner himself.

In the end, whether “Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Jeffrey Wagner IRA” (a) effectively means Wagner’s self-directed IRA or Wagner himself or (b) means that Equity Trust Co. is bringing suit in a representative capacity on behalf of Wagner’s IRA or Wagner himself, the conclusion is the same: the citizenship that matters for diversity jurisdiction is not that of Equity Trust Co., but that of Wagner’s IRA or Wagner himself.

As between Wagner’s IRA and Wagner himself, it is debatable whose citizenship matters.

On one hand, the name of the plaintiff, “Equity Trust Co. Custodian f/b/o Jeffrey Wagner I.R.A.,” clearly includes Wagner’s IRA but arguably not Wagner individually. On the other hand, it is not clear whether Wagner’s self-directed IRA can sue and be sued, or has citizenship within the meaning of Section 1332.

The parties have not briefed these issues. The court need not resolve them. Assuming that the self-directed IRA can sue and be sued and has citizenship, the IRA would take Wagner’s citizenship, so both Wagner and the IRA would be citizens of Illinois.

“While humans and corporations can assert their own citizenship, other entities take the citizenship of their members.” Americold Realty Trust v. Conagra, 136 S. Ct. 1012 (2016).

If the Wagner self-directed IRA is a legal entity distinct from Wagner that can sue or be sued, it is not a corporation; it is an unincorporated entity that takes the citizenship of its members, who would be Wagner. Thus, the self-directed IRA would take the citizenship of Wagner, which is Illinois.

Plaintiff argues that “in Navarro, the Supreme Court held that trustees can sue in their own names, establishing diversity jurisdiction, and diversity will not be premised on the citizenship of the trust’s beneficiaries.”

Plaintiff’s argument appears to be that Equity Trust Co. is a trustee suing on behalf of the trust’s beneficiary. Presumably the argument is that Wagner’s self-directed IRA is a trust, Wagner is the beneficiary, and Equity Trust Co. as trustee is suing in its own name; therefore, its citizenship controls.

This argument is not persuasive, for two reasons. First, as discussed above, if Equity Trust Co. can even be described as “suing” at all, it is suing only nominally. Second, plaintiff’s argument depends on the premise that Equity Trust Co. is a fiduciary trustee.

There is no indication that Equity Trust Co. is a fiduciary. Every indication from plaintiff’s own documents is that Equity Trust Co. is a nondiscretionary custodian, not a fiduciary, and that Wagner controls the investments.

Ultimately, no matter how this case is viewed, both plaintiff (whether its citizenship is that of Wagner, Wagner’s IRA, or Equity Trust Co. acting as representative) and defendant (Windwrap) are citizens of Illinois. There is no diversity jurisdiction.