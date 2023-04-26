Three debtors in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case — sibling subsidiaries of a company that didn’t seek bankruptcy protection — asked a judge in Delaware to approve sending creditors a form saying that unless they “opt out” of a “third-party release” provision in the proposed reorganization plan they will be deemed as having consented to relinquishing all of their claims against the parent company and its officers and directors. But the U.S. Trustee objected, arguing that “consensual third-party releases always require a …