Dismissing Scott Jenkins’ federal civil rights complaint, a district judge in southern Illinois explained that even if abstention wasn’t appropriate under Younger v. Harris, 401 U.S. 37 (1971), it was justified under a 2021 decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for situations where “established abstention doctrines” aren’t “a perfect fit.”Jenkins started with a state-court lawsuit that alleged a bank president in Vandalia, Illinois, used a fraudulent letter to dupe him into handing over a multimillion-dollar …