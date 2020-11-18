Noting that Illinois law “is not entirely clear on when a forged check is considered ‘paid,” U.S. District Judge John F. Kness granted American General Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss a breach of contract complaint in which Sara Kasongo claimed the insurer failed to pay installments totaling $171,391 under an annuity policy — because her father allegedly swiped the first six checks and forged her signature. “Illinois authorities — statutory and decisional — make clear that where, as here, a third-party forger steals an …