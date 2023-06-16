In an admiralty case filed by the owners of La AquaVida, the boat that allegedly injured several people when it reversed into a raft in the “Playpen” area near Oak Street Beach in Chicago last August, a district judge crafted an order with an innovation developed by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that protects the rights of the owners — under the Limitation of Shipowners’ Liability Act — and the personal injury claimants under the “saving to suitors” clause.The claimants include a lady whose feet were severed by the …