Dissenting from a no-standing decision in a case where three plaintiffs alleged violations of the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, Circuit Judge Kenneth F. Ripple critiqued the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for continuing down its “ill-advised march to restructure standing doctrine, and in particular the concrete-injury analysis for statutory claims, in ways that move far beyond the Supreme Court’s guidance.”The defendant, Midvale Indemnity Co., had an online platform that offered instant price quotes. You only had to …