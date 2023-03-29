Concurring in a decision that provides useful lessons for proprietors negotiating agreements with business brokers, Justice Michael B. Hyman wrote separately to explain why lawyers drafting appellate briefs should “clearly,” “certainly” and “utterly” stop annoying judges with “intensive use of intensifiers.” Samuel Sorkin hired Accounting Practice Sales to peddle his business, Samuel Sorkin CPA. His primary contact at APS was Trent Holmes. The contract said APS was obligated to “facilitate” a sale “through a combination …