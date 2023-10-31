In the footnotes of a decision that tossed portions of an expert’s report, a veteran federal judge in New Mexico provided sharp commentary on expert testimony.He also sounded off on the modern presidential practice of appointing young lawyers with little or no trial experience to appellate courts and a recurring deficiency in the briefs he receives.Judge James O. Browning’s bonus comments explain why:• Federal Rule of Evidence 702 and Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, 509 U.S. 579 (1993), “write better than they work …