For cases where your adversary quotes out-of-context text, you can counter with the authorities cited in Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole’s analysis of R. David Yost’s motion to dismiss the amended affirmative defense his former son-in-law Morgan Carroll filed when Yost sued for repayment of $7 million in “loans.”Two lines from a 1993 opinion by Circuit Judge Richard A. Posner provided ammunition for Yost’s motion. Cole, who has a remarkable ability to find the perfect precedent, invoked Posner’s “repeatedly expressed …