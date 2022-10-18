Dissenting from a decision that affirmed summary judgment for police officers in Middletown, Conn., who allegedly unleashed a dog on William McKinney in a small holding cell when they were trying to transfer him to a padded cell, Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi started by faulting the majority for misapplying “the familiar summary judgment standards” and closed with an appendix detailing “why the doctrine of qualified immunity — misbegotten and misguided — should go.”The sensible solution in excessive-force cases, Calabresi …