Dissenting when the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision that tossed Jason Burns’s negligence complaint against Sherwin-Williams Co. based on open-and-obvious doctrine, Circuit Judge David F. Hamilton concluded that a misapprehension about the deliberate encounter exception — as articulated by the Illinois Supreme Court — “seems surprisingly entrenched in federal courts in Illinois.”Burns was injured when delivering paint to a Sherwin-Williams store in Bolingbrook. He used a Sherwin-Williams “walkie” — a …