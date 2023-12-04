Spanking the lawyers on both sides of a breach of contract case for childish bickering, a federal judge in Texas condemned tactics attorneys use to “evade, obfuscate, and obstruct the discovery process.”Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison’s opinion provides useful lessons on “nonsensical” discovery instructions; boilerplate objections; “without waiver” responses; and common missteps when invoking the option of providing business records that supposedly answer interrogatories. Shintech Inc. v. Olin Corp., No. 23 CV 00112 (Oct …