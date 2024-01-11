Ruling on a discovery dispute in a legal malpractice case against a New York City law firm that was allegedly duped into wiring proceeds from a condo sale to a cyber criminal, a federal judge listed “four criteria, all of which must be met before a law firm may withhold an intra-firm communication from a current client under the attorney-client privilege.” The defendants are Wexler & Kaufman and two of its attorneys: Brett Wexler, a member of the firm, and Evan Teich, a W&K employee.Wexler and Teich represented the …