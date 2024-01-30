(This is part two of a two-part series. Part one was published Monday.)Dissenting from the Washington Supreme Court’s decision that a university owed no duty of care to a college freshman who was raped at an off-campus party by a fellow student who had previously been suspended for inappropriate sexual conduct, Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis rejected the majority’s conclusion that the special relationship between a university and its students “exists only when a student is on campus or involved in …