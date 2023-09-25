Concurring in a decision that affirmed the wire fraud conviction of a business school dean charged with sending doctored data to U.S. News and World Report to boost his school’s ranking, Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause wrote separately to reinforce the important line between “deceit and federal wire fraud,” because “the constitution requires us to police it rigorously.”The defendant, Moshe Porat, former dean at Temple University’s Fox School of Business, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $250,000.According to …