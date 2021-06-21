One of the things a Lake County judge mentioned in June 2019 when granting Kenneth Baldridge’s petition for sanctions against his ex-wife Greta Baldridge for alleged “abuse of allocated parenting time” was what the judge recalled about an incident she observed in a courthouse hallway back in August 2018 after Greta and Kenneth’s daughter M. was interviewed in camera. There was some kind of confrontation when Kenneth attempted to give M. her backpack. Ten months later — after four days of testimony that included differing …