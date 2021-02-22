Constellation NewEnergy reportedly terminated at-will contracts with RLD Resources based on what RLD and its CEO, Richard L. Dent, contend are defamatory statements by anonymous individuals about Dent’s alleged conduct at social events sponsored by Constellation. Trying to uncover the identities of “Persons A, B and C,” RLD and Dent petitioned for discovery from Constellation under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 224 (“Discovery before suit to identify responsible persons and entities”). But a Cook County judge tossed the …