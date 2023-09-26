Reinstating a qui tam case against Care Alternatives Inc. that involved a hospice provider allegedly submitting false certifications to the federal government, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained that the district judge erred in giving “dispositive weight” to a single factor in what should have been a “holistic” three-factor analysis of materiality.The third factor provided by the Supreme Court for ascertaining whether a misrepresentation was material under the False Claims Act is whether the government …