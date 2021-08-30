When Elena Bychina moved from Russia to the United States with a “fiancée visa,” her future husband, Boris Astrakhantsev, signed an affidavit of support (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Form I-864) that promised he’d make sure her income was at least 125% of the federal poverty level — even if they got divorced. And he agreed “to submit to the personal jurisdiction of any federal or state court that has subject matter jurisdiction.” So when Bychina petitioned in DuPage County for dissolution of the marriage and included a …