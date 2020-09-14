Relying on the U.S. Supreme Court’s analysis of inconsistent judgments in Frow v. De La Vega, 82 U.S. 552 (1872), a district judge in Chicago — ruling in a class action where Arwa Chiropractic alleged Med-Care Diabetic & Medical Supplies and its chief executive officer, Dr. Steven Silverman, violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by faxing 46,051 unsolicited advertisements — vacated a default judgment on liability against Med-Care as incompatible with a subsequent order that granted Silverman …