Reversing a district court decision that applied a newfangled six-factor test in deciding that JLM Couture had a right to “use and control” the Instagram and Pinterest accounts created by Hayley Paige Gutman when she worked for the company, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that, despite the novelty of disputes about rights to social media accounts, there was “no reason to depart from the traditional approach” to determining ownership.When Gutman went to work for JLM as a bridal wear designer, she “(1) agreed …