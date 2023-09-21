Douglas Horn tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol and lost his job as a trucker after ingesting “Dixie X CBD Dew Drops Tincture,” an elixir he purchased because it was advertised as having “zero percent THC.”When an independent lab confirmed Horn’s suspicions that “Dixie X” contains THC, he filed a civil racketeering case against the companies that manufactured, marketed and sold the product.But RICO’s civil-action provision, 18 U.S.C. Sec. 1964(c), only applies to injuries to “business or property.” And a federal …